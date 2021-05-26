The Cardinals will call up Oviedo from Triple-A Memphis to start Friday's game against the White Sox, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

With Miles Mikolas (forearm) having recently returned to the injured list and the Cardinals' next off day not coming until June 7, Oviedo will join the big club while it temporarily rolls out a six-man rotation. Oviedo has previously made four appearances (three starts) for St. Louis this season, posting a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:9 K:BB in 15.2 innings. After Friday's outing, Oviedo will presumably make another start during next week's series in Cincinnati before he likely heads back to Memphis.