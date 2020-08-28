Oviedo (0-1) allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one across five innings to take the loss Thursday in the second game of the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Pirates.

Oviedo surrendered both of his earned runs in the second inning, allowing four consecutive hitters to reach base while also throwing a wild pitch. He limited the Pirates otherwise, setting down the side in order in three of his five innings. The outing was Oviedo's second career start, and it's unclear when he may take another turn in the rotation as the team has no scheduled doubleheaders until September 5.