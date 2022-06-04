Oviedo is starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Oviedo was called up by St. Louis on Friday, and he'll make his first major-league appearance of the 2022 season during Saturday's matinee. The right-hander made 14 appearances (13 starts) for the Cardinals last year and posted a 4.91 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 62.1 innings.