Oviedo will be recalled from Triple-A Memphis to start Tuesday against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Oviedo has failed to impress in 11 starts and one relief appearance at the big-league level this season, posting a 5.09 ERA. That number looks well-deserved given his poor combination of a 16.4 percent strikeout rate and 12.3 percent walk rate. He could be needed for multiple starts down the stretch, however, as the Cardinals currently have four starters on the 60-day injured list.