Oviedo (illness) has continued to test negative for COVID-19 and could throw a socially-distanced bullpen session this weekend, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Thursday after coming in contact with an infected individual, but thus far, Oviedo appears to have gotten through unscathed. The team will need to see him continue to produce negative results for a certain, undefined number of days before allowing him back among his teammates, but the bullpen session, which would be conducted with only a catcher and other limited personnel, would be one way to keep his arm loose and in shape. "We'll keep him moving around," Shildt said. "We've got a tentative plan for him, but it's really just going to be required on him testing negative."