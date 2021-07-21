Oviedo allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings Tuesday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Oviedo struggled throughout the first half of the season, but he will likely be needed with several of the Cardinals' starters sidelined by injury. He responded with one of his best outings of the campaign, holding the Cubs to only one run that came in the second frame. He exited the contest with a 4-1 lead, but a meltdown in the ninth inning by the bullpen denied him his first win of the season. Oviedo now has a 4.81 ERA with a 45:31 K:BB across 58 innings on the campaign.