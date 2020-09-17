Oviedo (0-3) allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a loss in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Brewers. He also hit three batters.

Oviedo was wild and ineffective in his return to action, although he was able to spare the bullpen from seeing much work. The right-hander has a 5.47 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB across 24.2 innings this season. It's uncertain if the 22-year-old Oviedo will be used as a starter again in 2020.