Oviedo (0-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Monday, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and three walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out one.

Oviedo faced traffic in four out of five innings he worked in Monday. He was able to limit the Cubs to a single run in the first, third and fourth innings, before having to labor through a pair of errors in a two run-fifth. The right-hander was tagged with the loss while being unable to work out of the fifth, though it's worth noting the start could have been a different story had it been for some cleaner defense behind him. He will try again for his first win when he takes the ball Saturday against the Reds.