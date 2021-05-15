Oviedo (0-2) took the 5-4 loss to San Diego Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and five walks in two innings.
Making his fourth start, Oviedo struggled with his command to the tune of five walks in two innings that included loading the bases with no outs in the third. He's struggled as a spot-starter for St' Louis and isn't a viable option until he shows better command.
