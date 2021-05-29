Oviedo allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and six walks while striking out three across 4.1 innings against Arizona on Friday. He did not factor in the decision.

Oviedo was called up Friday and given a chance to start against one of the league's least successful teams. He was given plenty of offensive support -- St. Louis scored four runs in the first inning -- but needed 91 pitches (only 48 of which were strikes) to get through 4.1 frames and couldn't stick around long enough to quality for the win. The right-hander again got himself into trouble by issuing too many free passes, issuing six walks after yielding five across two innings in his previous appearance. Oviedo's 5.40 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 15:16 K:BB on the season are far from impressive, but he could get another start, which would likely come against Cincinnati next week.