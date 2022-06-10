Oviedo made his most recent appearance out of the bullpen Wednesday in the Cardinals' 11-3 loss to the Rays, striking out three over 2.2 innings while giving up one run on three hits and one walk.

After starting in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs on his previous appearance with the Cardinals on June 4, Oviedo served as a primary pitcher behind opener Packy Naughton in Wednesday's contest. With all of Jack Flaherty (shoulder), Steven Matz (shoulder) and Jordan Hicks (forearm) stuck on the injured list, the Cardinals could turn to the Naughton/Oviedo tandem to cover the bulk of the innings in Monday's series opener with the Pirates.