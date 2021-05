Quezada is dealing with a lat injury and was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Quezada has begun a throwing program but will be unavailable to begin the Triple-A season. The Cardinals have said that the right-hander is still several weeks away from having a timetable for his return to game action. Quezada made three major-league appearances in 2020 and posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP in three innings.