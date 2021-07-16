Quezada (lat) began a rehab assignment with the Cardinals' rookie-level Florida Complex League earlier this month. He's struck out six in four scoreless innings across three outings.

Quezada opened the season on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Memphis with a right lat injury. Memphis activated him from the IL on Tuesday and assigned him to Double-A Springfield, so Quezada has seemingly been deemed healthy following his three-game rehab stint.