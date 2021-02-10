Quezada was traded from the Phillies to the Cardinals on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Quezada was claimed off waivers by Philadelphia at the end of October, but he'll now join the Cardinals ahead of spring training. The right-hander hadn't pitched above the High-A level prior to making his major-league debut in 2020. Over three relief appearances for the Marlins, Quezada allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over three innings. If he makes the big-league roster with St. Louis, he should pitch mainly in low-leverage situations.