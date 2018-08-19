Cardinals' John Brebbia: Activated from DL, optioned
Brebbia (forearm) was activated from the disabled list Sunday and optioned to Triple-A Memphis.
Brebbia wound up spending slightly more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list with a forearm issue. The 28-year-old will report to Memphis for now, though he figures to be back up with the big club when a fresh bullpen arm is needed. He owns a 3.83 ERA and 45:13 K:BB across 40 major-league innings this season.
