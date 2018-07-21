Cardinals' John Brebbia: Called up from Memphis
Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Brebbia will be available out of the bullpen for both games of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs. Across 27 appearances with the Cardinals this year, he's logged a 4.13 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 32.2 innings of relief.
