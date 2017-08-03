Cardinals' John Brebbia: Escapes rough outing with hold
Brebbia recorded his second hold in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers despite giving up two earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
The young reliever gave up some hard contact, allowing a double to Ryan Braun to open the eighth before getting touched up by Jesus Aguilar for a two-run blast that closed the Brewers' deficit to one run. Brebbia hadn't surrendered an earned run since June 17, so Wednesday's stumble could certainly be labeled as more or less of an outlier. His impressive 2.00 ERA and 0.81 WHIP certainly give him some value in NL-only and deep formats, but he doesn't offer much strikeout upside and hasn't seen many hold opportunities to date.
