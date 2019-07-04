Brebbia (2-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Mariners after tossing 2.1 perfect innings with six strikeouts.

With the Cardinals trailing 2-0 in the sixth, Brebbia replaced reliever Tyler Webb to record the final out of the inning. Brebbia remained lights out to post a season-high six strikeouts in his longest appearance of the year. Through 37 games in relief, the 29-year-old owns a 3.21 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 52:15 K:BB.