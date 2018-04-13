Brebbia was credited with his first hold in a 13-4 win over the Reds on Thursday, firing a scoreless sixth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.

A quick 15 pitches was all it took for Brebbia to dispose of Phillip Ervin, Tucker Barnhart and Alex Blandino in his one frame. The 27-year-old has generated a pair of perfect one-inning efforts in his first two trips to the mound this season, recording three punchouts in the process.