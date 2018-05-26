Brebbia allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walkover one inning in a loss to the Pirates on Friday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Brebbia has had a rough go of it lately, as Friday's appearance marked his fifth over the last six in which he's allowed at least one earned run. That's led to an unsightly 7.20 ERA for the 27-year-old over 10 May innings. Brebbia has also surrendered two home runs during that stretch as part of the 12 hits he's surrendered, making it a stark departure from the the three scoreless efforts he generated during his first big-league stint of 2018 in April.