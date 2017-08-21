Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive in one-inning appearance
Brebbia fired a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates, recording a strikeout.
Brebbia fired 12 of his 17 pitches for strikes on his way to his fourth straight scoreless outing. The 27-year-old right-hander has allowed just one hit and notched four strikeouts over the 3.1 innings encompassing that stretch, and the 10 appearances he's logged overall in August are a testament to the trust he's apparently earned from manager Mike Matheny. Factoring in Sunday's outing, Brebbia boasts an impressive 2.04 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB over 35.1 innings.
