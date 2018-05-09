Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive start to latest big-league stint
Brebbia fired a pair of scoreless frames in a loss to the Twins on Tuesday, allowing two hits while recording two strikeouts.
Just called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, Brebbia jumped right into the fray by closing matters out in the loss. The 27-year-old right-hander is yet to be scored on at the major-league level over four appearances this season, allowing four hits while generating a sparkling 9:0 K:BB across seven innings.
