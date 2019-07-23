Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive thus far in July
Brebbia, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in an extra-inning win over the Pirates on Monday during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts, has a 2-0 record, one hold, a 2.00 ERA and a 17:2 K:BB across nine innings over seven July appearances.
Following a disastrous month of June during which Brebbia was touched up for 12 runs (10 earned) over 10.1 innings in 11 appearances, the right-hander has turned things around significantly. Brebbia has had only one stumble since the calendar flipped, yielding two earned runs over two-thirds of an inning to the Diamondbacks on July 14. Otherwise, he's only allowed Monday's hit and a walk across the other 8.2 frames he's worked during the month, missing bats at a season-best clip while also displaying notably improved control.
