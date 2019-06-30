Brebbia was placed on the paternity list Saturday.

Brebbia has struggled in June with 12 runs allowed (10 earned) in 11 outings and will now have a few days away from the team to attend the birth of his child. The 29-year-old was having a fantastic season prior to this month with a 1.53 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 29.1 innings

