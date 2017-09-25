Cardinals' John Brebbia: Locked in during Sunday appearance
Brebbia recorded two strikeouts and allowed a hit over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Pirates.
The right-handed reliever fired 10 of 13 pitches for strikes while putting together his sixth straight scoreless effort. The 27-year-old right-hander has been one of the season's pleasant surprises for the Cardinals, as he's now boasting a 2.25 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 47 strikeouts over 48 innings. He's also racked up five holds and is finishing the season strong, posting a 2.00 ERA and 15:4 K:BB in nine innings across 10 appearances.
