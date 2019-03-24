Brebbia will open the season in the Cardinals' bullpen, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Brebbia owns a 3.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB through nine frames this spring. The 28-year-old posted a 3.20 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 in 50.2 innings out of the big-league bullpen in 2018.

