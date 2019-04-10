Brebbia (1-0) fired 1.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, allowing no hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Brebbia took over for starter Dakota Hudson with the young right-hander already at 100 pitches with just one out shy of qualifying for the win. Brebbia was able to finish that frame and notch another three outs in the sixth, all on a relatively efficient 24 pitches. The 28-year-old right-hander has yet to be scored upon through five appearances this season while allowing just two hits and three walks and generating a 10:3 K:BB across 7.2 innings.