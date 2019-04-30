Cardinals' John Brebbia: Off to excellent start
Brebbia, who notched his seventh hold in a win over the Nationals on Monday with a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed three walks and recorded a strikeout, now sports an 0.55 ERA and 0.86 WHIP across 16.1 innings.
The 28-year-old right-hander has been one of manager Mike Shildt's most trusted and versatile relief options, with six of his 14 appearances consisting of more than one inning. Brebbia also has an impressive 20 strikeouts across his 16.1 frames, and Shildt seems willing to afford him all the work he can handle if his early usage is any indication.
