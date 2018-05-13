Cardinals' John Brebbia: Optioned to Memphis
Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.
Brebbia will shuttle back to Memphis to open up a roster spot for Adam Wainwright's (elbow) activation from the disabled list. Brebbia figures to bounce back-and-forth between Memphis and St. Louis as bullpen reinforcement as needed moving forward.
