Brebbia was sent down to Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game.

Brebbia was replaced on the Cardinals' roster after earning the first save of his major-league career during Wednesday's victory over the Mets. During three scoreless appearances with St. Louis this season, Brebbia has allowed just two baserunners while striking out seven in five innings of relief. He will likely return to the fold in the near future, but will head back to Memphis as the club replenishes its bullpen with the call up of John Gant in a corresponding move.