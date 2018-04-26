Cardinals' John Brebbia: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis
Brebbia was sent down to Triple-A Memphis prior to Thursday's game.
Brebbia was replaced on the Cardinals' roster after earning the first save of his major-league career during Wednesday's victory over the Mets. During three scoreless appearances with St. Louis this season, Brebbia has allowed just two baserunners while striking out seven in five innings of relief. He will likely return to the fold in the near future, but will head back to Memphis as the club replenishes its bullpen with the call up of John Gant in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...