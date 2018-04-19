Cardinals' John Brebbia: Optioned to Triple-A
Brebbia was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.
Brebbia appeared in a pair of games with the big-league team since being recalled from Memphis earlier this month, tossing a pair of scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing zero baserunners against Arizona and Cincinnati. The 27-year-old will likely return to the fold later this spring, but was removed from the active roster in favor of outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who will be making his first appearance in the majors.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Grabs first hold Thursday•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Solid in 2018 debut•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Returns to majors•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Sent to minors•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Pair of punchouts Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Locked in during Sunday appearance•
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...