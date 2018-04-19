Brebbia was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday.

Brebbia appeared in a pair of games with the big-league team since being recalled from Memphis earlier this month, tossing a pair of scoreless innings while striking out three and allowing zero baserunners against Arizona and Cincinnati. The 27-year-old will likely return to the fold later this spring, but was removed from the active roster in favor of outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who will be making his first appearance in the majors.