Cardinals' John Brebbia: Pair of punchouts Tuesday
Brebbia fired a scoreless fifth inning in Tuesday's 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.
Brebbia has been similarly effective throughout the majority of his eight appearances, but one rocky outing against the Astros back on March 9 in which he surrendered all four of the runs on his spring ledger has led to a somewhat bloated 4.70 ERA. The 27-year-old opened eyes in his rookie 2017 campaign, generating a 2.44 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 51:11 K:BB and five holds over 51.2 innings across 50 appearances. That major-league track record gives him a potential leg up for a roster spot over the impressive duo of Mike Mayers and Josh Lucas, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports, with the final days of the exhibition slate likely to sort matters out.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Locked in during Sunday appearance•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Grabs fifth hold in win•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive in one-inning appearance•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Escapes rough outing with hold•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Scoreless inning Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive multi-inning outing Wednesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...
-
Gallo has star upside
Joey Gallo can become a star by making the same kind of adjustments that turned Giancarlo Stanton...
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...