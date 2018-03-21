Brebbia fired a scoreless fifth inning in Tuesday's 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts.

Brebbia has been similarly effective throughout the majority of his eight appearances, but one rocky outing against the Astros back on March 9 in which he surrendered all four of the runs on his spring ledger has led to a somewhat bloated 4.70 ERA. The 27-year-old opened eyes in his rookie 2017 campaign, generating a 2.44 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 51:11 K:BB and five holds over 51.2 innings across 50 appearances. That major-league track record gives him a potential leg up for a roster spot over the impressive duo of Mike Mayers and Josh Lucas, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports, with the final days of the exhibition slate likely to sort matters out.