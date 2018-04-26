Cardinals' John Brebbia: Picks up nine-out save
Brebbia cleaned up the final three innings in an eight-run blowout to pick up his first save Wednesday against the Mets.
Brebbia was called up to replace Adam Wainwright as the club sorts out its rotation in the wake of his elbow injury. He fired strikes and cleaned up admirably, as he racked up four strikeouts behind an impressive seven swinging strikes in 45 pitches. Unfortunately, his reward may be a quick return to the minor leagues, as the Cardinals may require fresh arms in their bullpen.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...