Cardinals' John Brebbia: Picks up second save Friday
Brebbia gave up a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless 10th inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Reds.
After Bud Norris blew the save in the ninth, the Cards immediately struck back for another run to set up Brebbia for his second career big-league save. The 28-year-old has been reasonably effective overall this season, posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 19.2 innings, but all eight of the runs he's allowed came in a six-appearance stretch in mid-May, and that kind of volatility will likely keep him from a more prominent role in the bullpen.
