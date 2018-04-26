Brebbia cleaned up the final three innings in an eight-run blowout to pick up his first save Wednesday against the Mets.

Brebbia was called up to replace Adam Wainwright as the club sorts out its rotation in the wake of his elbow injury. He fired strikes and cleaned up admirably, as he racked up four strikeouts behind an impressive seven swinging strikes in 45 pitches. Unfortunately, his reward may be a quick return to the minor leagues, as the Cardinals may require fresh arms in their bullpen.