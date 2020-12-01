Brebbia (elbow) is slated to get back on a mound for the first time in January, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

He is a non-tender candidate ahead of Wednesday evening's deadline due to the fact that he will probably miss the first half of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Brebbia had Tommy John surgery in early June, so while he says he is hoping to return in close to 12 months, that would be a best-case scenario.