Cardinals' John Brebbia: Put on DL; remains in majors
Brebbia was placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Monday due to right forearm tightness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Though the Cardinals announced that Brebbia was sent down to Triple-A Memphis earlier in the week, the club changed the transaction to put him on the shelf instead. St. Louis has yet to offer up a timetable for his return, but he will be eligible to come off the DL on Thursday.
