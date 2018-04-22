Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

Brebbia's promotion was made possible by Adam Wainwright's placement on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. Brebbia has shuttled back-and-forth between Triple-A and the majors over the early going this season and will again occupy a spot in the Cardinals' bullpen for the time being.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories