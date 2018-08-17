Cardinals' John Brebbia: Rehab assignment on tap
Brebbia (forearm) was "super pleased" with a Wednesday bullpen session and expects to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis over the weekend, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The right-handed reliever was just placed on the disabled list last Friday with his forearm issue, but it appears he's headed for a quick recovery. Brebbia may only need one minor-league rehab appearance before being deemed ready for activation.
