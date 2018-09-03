The Cardinals recalled Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

After a brief absence due to a case of right forearm tightness, Brebbia was activated from the disabled list Aug. 19 and optioned to Triple-A. Brebbia demonstrated his health at Memphis by piling up 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings over his last five appearances, earning him a return trip to the big club. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role in the St. Louis bullpen throughout September.

