Cardinals' John Brebbia: Returns from minors
The Cardinals recalled Brebbia from Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
After a brief absence due to a case of right forearm tightness, Brebbia was activated from the disabled list Aug. 19 and optioned to Triple-A. Brebbia demonstrated his health at Memphis by piling up 10 strikeouts in 5.2 innings over his last five appearances, earning him a return trip to the big club. He'll likely fill a low-leverage role in the St. Louis bullpen throughout September.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Activated from DL, optioned•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Put on DL; remains in majors•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Sent back to minors•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Called up from Memphis•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Sent down to Memphis•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...