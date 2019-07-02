Brebbia was activated from the paternity list Tuesday.

Despite losing a tick of velocity off his fastball, Brebbia has retained a good deal of effectiveness, posting a 27.5 percent strikeout rate and 3.81 FIP through 39.2 innings this season. He should slot back into a setup role in front of new primary closer Carlos Martinez. Brebbia currently ranks third on the team in holds with seven, behind Andrew Miller and John Gant (10 apiece).

