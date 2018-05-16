Cardinals' John Brebbia: Returns to majors Wednesday
Brebbia was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Brebbia continues to travel back and forth between St. Louis and Memphia, and will be back in the major-league bullpen for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. During six appearances with the Cardinals in 2018, he's logged a 2.70 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 10 innings of relief.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Optioned to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Impressive start to latest big-league stint•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Back in majors•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Optioned to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Picks up nine-out save•
-
Cardinals' John Brebbia: Recalled from minors•
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...