Brebbia was called up from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Brebbia continues to travel back and forth between St. Louis and Memphia, and will be back in the major-league bullpen for Wednesday's game against Minnesota. During six appearances with the Cardinals in 2018, he's logged a 2.70 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 10 innings of relief.

