Cardinals' John Brebbia: Returns to majors
Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Current major-league reliever Ryan Sherriff was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his big toe Sunday, which will likely lead to a stint on the disabled list, opening up an opportunity for Brebbia to make his way to St. Louis as a bullpen reinforcement. The 27-year-old posted a 2.44 ERA (4.13 FIP) over 51.2 innings of relief with the big-league club last season.
