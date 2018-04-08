Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Current major-league reliever Ryan Sherriff was diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his big toe Sunday, which will likely lead to a stint on the disabled list, opening up an opportunity for Brebbia to make his way to St. Louis as a bullpen reinforcement. The 27-year-old posted a 2.44 ERA (4.13 FIP) over 51.2 innings of relief with the big-league club last season.