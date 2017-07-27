Brebbia fired a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies in which he recorded a strikeout.

Brebbia's streak of not allowing an earned run is now at 11 appearances, a stretch that's allowed him to lower his ERA from 3.38 to 1.54. The rookie right-hander has been one of the bullpen's pleasant surprises since debuting May 28, and given his ability to work multiple frames when necessary, he figures to continue seeing plenty of work for the balance of the campaign.