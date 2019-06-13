Cardinals' John Brebbia: Scuffling in June
Brebbia, who allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk while recording a strikeout over an inning in a loss to the Marlins on Wednesday, now has a 15.75 ERA over the four innings covering his five appearances in June.
Heading into June, Brebbia was mostly cruising, as he sported a 1.53 ERA and seven holds across 29.1 innings. However, he's subsequently allowed multiple earned runs in three of his five outings during the current month, a stretch that's been in stark contrast to the caliber of effort he'd turned in the first two months-plus of the campaign. Brebbia's rising 3.24 ERA and 1.08 WHIP are both certainly solid numbers in a vacuum, but they lose some of their luster when compared to earlier in the season.
