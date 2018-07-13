Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Brebbia will journey down to the minors with the return of Luke Gregerson (shoulder, elbow, knee) and Tyler Lyons (elbow) from the disabled list. In addition, Luke Weaver was also optioned to Memphis for the time being. Across 27 appearances with the Cardinals this year, Brebbia has logged a 4.13 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

