Brebbia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brebbia was fighting for a spot in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, but the team's decision to carry top prospect Jordan Hicks to open the season leaves Brebbia bound for Triple-A for a second straight year. The 27-year-old posted a solid 2.44 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB across 51.2 innings of relief for the big club last season, so he should be the first man called upon when the Cardinals require additional bullpen help.

