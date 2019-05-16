Brebbia fired a scoreless sixth inning in which he allowed no hits or walks and recorded two strikeouts in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

The right-handed reliever is enjoying a stellar season overall, although his most recent appearance prior to Wednesday represented his one blowup of the season. Brebbia had allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk over an inning to the Pirates last Sunday, but his clean inning against Atlanta brought his ERA down to 1.90. The 28-year-old also has seven holds and boasts an impressive 27 strikeouts over 23.2 innings.