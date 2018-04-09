Brebbia fired a scoreless ninth inning in a 4-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, recording a strikeout.

Just recalled from Triple-A Memphis in the wake of Ryan Sherriff's placement on the disabled list with a toe injury, Brebbia got right to work. He went through his one frame on 15 pitches, looking as sharp as he often did last season while compiling a 2.44 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 51:11 K:BB over 50 appearances. Brebbia's current stay with the big-league club should last through Sherriff's DL stint at a minimum, and he naturally could carve out a more permanent role if he continues to churn out performances of similar caliber.