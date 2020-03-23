Cardinals' John Brebbia: Struggles in spring training
Brebbia generated a 6.75 ERA across 5.1 innings over five Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended.
The right-hander turned in another heavy workload for the Cardinals last season, tying for second on the team with 66 appearances and posting a solid 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 72.2 innings while also recording 12 holds. Brebbia is likely to relied on frequently in 2020, Will Leitch of MLB.com reports, with his ability to work multiple innings giving him robust job security as long he continues to be as effective as he's been in his first three seasons.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...