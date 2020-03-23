Play

Brebbia generated a 6.75 ERA across 5.1 innings over five Grapefruit League appearances before spring training was suspended.

The right-hander turned in another heavy workload for the Cardinals last season, tying for second on the team with 66 appearances and posting a solid 3.59 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 72.2 innings while also recording 12 holds. Brebbia is likely to relied on frequently in 2020, Will Leitch of MLB.com reports, with his ability to work multiple innings giving him robust job security as long he continues to be as effective as he's been in his first three seasons.

